Elton John, Adam Sandler, Ice-T, Black Sabbath, & More React To Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Celebrities are mourning the loss of the Prince of Darkness…

Just weeks after performing his final show, Ozzy Osbourne passed away at 76. His family confirmed to The Sun he died on Tuesday morning while “surrounded by love,” saying:

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis.”

Ozzy’s cause of death is unknown, but he was battling Parkinson’s disease for years. And his passing is heartbreaking for everyone who knows him, especially his loved ones. Since the news broke, many celebrities and bands are taking to social media to pay tribute to the rock icon and reflect on his incredible legacy. His own band, Black Sabbath, which he founded with Tony Iommi, Bill Ward, and Geezer Butler, kicked off the posts, writing:

“Ozzy Forever”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Sabbath (@blacksabbath)

His pal, Elton John, paid tribute on Instagram and sent condolences to the Osbourne family, saying:

“So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away. He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

Calling Ozzy one of the “creators of heavy metal,” Ice-T wrote on X (Twitter):

“RIP Ozzy. Right after the recent huge Black Sabbath final concert. Sad.. In my opinion the Creators of Heavy Metal”

Yungblud, who was close to Ozzy, penned a lengthy, emotional message about his heavy metal hero, saying:

“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t. I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all. I am truly heartbroken. You were the greatest of all time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YUNGBLUD (@yungblud)

Travis Barker posted a throwback photo with Ozzy on IG Stories. Rita Ora shared a picture of herself wearing a shirt with a photo of the frontman, along with an “RIP @ozzyosbourne” message. Marilyn Manson called him a “genuine hero and inspiration” to him, adding:

“It was one of the greatest privileges in my life to have known him as a friend. His beautiful spirit will remain in my heart forever.”

He was truly loved by so many. See more of the reactions to Ozzy’s devastating death below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Idol (@billyidol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Jam (@pearljam)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billie Joe (@billiejoearmstrong)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Rossdale (@gavinrossdale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Draiman (@davidmdraiman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White (@officialjackwhite)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy Considine ???? (@paddy_considine)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Cameron (@themattcameron)

Thank you Ozzy Osbourne for the inspiration. @BlackSabbath is the template for heavy Rock. #Ozzy — Nirvana (@Nirvana) July 22, 2025

Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family. https://t.co/DUywhl6eFB — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 22, 2025

Man,,, real heart broken over the passing of OZZY OSBOURNE,,, we go way back and it was a real honor to watch him get inducted into the @rockhall last year. Sending my love and prayers to Sharon and his kids and whole family. RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/YVKpAz6FKg — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) July 22, 2025

Farewell @OzzyOsbourne. You and your bands changed my life. Thank you for the ride. — Dee Snider???????????? (@deesnider) July 22, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Adams (@ryanadams)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolf Van Halen (@wolfvanhalen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sir Rod Stewart (@sirrodstewart)

Whether we were in our basements with our brothers, in the woods with our buddies, in the car, at a keg party, on a boat, at football practice, at a sleepover….Nobody was more badass to crank up on our speakers than the one and only prince of darkness – Ozzy Osborne! Loved him a… pic.twitter.com/wc7QSQ52uT — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) July 22, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Walsh (@joewalshofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Feig (@paulfeig)

Ozzy Osbourne has passed away, aged 76 – just weeks after his final concert. RIP to a heavy metal legend. https://t.co/HWjWnFHOvR — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) July 22, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Trejo (@officialdannytrejo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny McCarthy (@jennymccarthy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove)

Rest in peace, Ozzy….

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon, Good Morning America/YouTube]