Adam Sandler Includes Touching Tribute To The Late Cameron Boyce In Happy Gilmore 2

Adam Sandler will never forget Cameron Boyce.

If you haven’t gotten around to watching Happy Gilmore 2 yet, there’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo featuring the late child star on a TV screen. See (below):

So incredibly sweet. The Disney Channel alum played Adam’s son in the Grown Ups franchise before tragically passing away in 2019 at just 20 years old. But he clearly left a lasting impact on the comedian.

During an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published on Tuesday, Adam and his Happy Gilmore 2 co-writer Tim Herlihy reflected on the late star. Adam explained:

“Love that kid. He was one of the sweetest persons I’ve ever met — just constantly in a good mood, constantly great energy, loving to everybody. He felt like a family member to us when we were shooting Grown Ups. Of course, we were going to shoot with Cameron on Hubie Halloween, and we were getting ready to have a great time together, and we lost him.”

So tragic.

On why he decided to include the quick tribute in his 2025 film, Adam added:

“We think of him all the time. This was just a moment where we were like, ‘What should we throw on the TV?’ We said, ‘Might as well throw Cameron in there. He’s the man. Keep him part of our family.’ And so that’s why we did it.”

That is SO incredibly thoughtful.

In the wake of the film’s release, Cameron’s mom Libby Boyce reacted to the cameo on Instagram. See (below):

Our hearts with ALWAYS be with the Boyce family and all his loved ones! Have YOU watched Happy Gilmore 2 yet??

[Images via Sony Pictures Releasing/Netflix]

Jul 30, 2025 15:40pm PDT

