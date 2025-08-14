Taylor Swift Finally Talks Happy Gilmore 2 -- Was She The Bear Mauling Travis Kelce?! (And Did She Like It??)

Taylor Swift has addressed head-on one of the funniest — and lowest stakes — conspiracy theories about her and Travis Kelce.

Fans who watched Happy Gilmore 2 wondered if Tay — who admittedly loves herself an Easter Egg — put on that bear costume to bat around her boyfriend in his bonkers scene. Like, we said, some theories surrounding them are like, “the NFL rigged it so she could endorse Biden on the 50-yard line.” So way lower stakes… though Trav is literally tied to an actual stake in the scene.

Video: Taylor Describes What She Loved About Travis Right From The Start!

The film credited someone else inside the costume, but the behind the scenes footage didn’t show the head come off, so…

We guess some fans were still holding out hope Tay was insane enough to do this. So when Tay finally came on the New Heights podcast on Wednesday evening, Jason Kelce had to ask if she wanted to confirm or deny that one. She said:

“Oh my god! I can deny. Like, this is one of those ones where we’ll send it to each other and be like, ‘Hey, did you hear I was the bear?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, you hear we bought a house in Lake Como?’”

OK, scratch two fan theories, we guess…

But Tay is actually a bit flattered her fans think she’s the good kind of crazy that she’d put on a bear costume to faux-maul her man in the Adam Sandler sequel — which she loved, btw:

“At this point, we’re just like, ‘Of course they think I’m inside of a bear costume.’ Like, I’m honored to be thought of in that context, because I loved that movie so much. I watched it multiple times.”

She said she was in particular a fan of Bad Bunny‘s performance, which “absolutely delighted” her.

Hear more in the full episode (below)!

