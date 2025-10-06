Travis Kelce’s Ex 'Terrified Of My DMs' After Being Called Out In Taylor Swift's New Song!

Kayla Nicole is “terrified” of what people have to say about her!

The day after Taylor Swift dropped her new album The Life of a Showgirl, Travis Kelce’s ex spoke out about the criticism she receives on social media. While talking with Joy Taylor on Saturday’s episode of her The Pre-Game podcast, Kayla echoed a sentiment about haters recently said by queen Mariah Carey herself:

“Mariah Carey said something so poignant the other day — love this queen. She said, ‘It’s so strange — if people want to talk about me and that’s what they want to do with their lives, then OK. Let them do it.’”

Related: Is Taylor Swift Hinting Exes BEFORE Travis Kelce Didn’t Support Her Music?!?

As we’ve been following, Taylor seemingly threw shade at the sports journalist in her song Opalite, referring to Trav’s disconnect in his former relationship:

“You couldn’t understand it, why you felt alone / You were in it for real, she was in her phone and you were just a pose / And don’t we try to love love? We give it all we got / You finally left the table, and what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not.”

Kayla seemingly responded indirectly with a pointed Instagram Story repost asserting she doesn’t “compare” herself to other women. But in the podcast episode, she seemingly took aim at any Swifties ridiculing her:

“That’s what you want to spend your days doing? Demeaning strangers? They’re going to do it regardless, even if the proof is there, the receipts are there. People are always going to have something to say.”

Joy — making lemonade out of life’s lemons — playfully encouraged haters to talk their s**t her in her own comments so she can at least get the social media “engagements” from it. Kayla responded:

“That perspective is so f**king refreshing. As someone who obsesses over the fact that I, on a daily basis, am terrified of my comments, am terrified of my DMs — I don’t want to be triggered, I don’t want to care, I don’t want to look — but you’re f**king right.”

She concluded:

“If you’re going to talk s**t and run your mouth, please do it so I can pay a bill around here.”

Hear her talk more about it (below):

What do YOU think of Kayla’s latest comments, Perezcious readers? Are her fears valid? Be sure to let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole, Taylor Swift, & NBC/YouTube]