Travis Kelce Reunites With Taylor Swift Again With A Sweet Kiss! This Time In Amsterdam!

Travis Kelce is serious about showing up for Taylor Swift!

After her first show in Amsterdam where there was notably no Kansas City Chiefs player in attendance, Tayvis shippers were wondering if the superstar’s beau would be making another appearance at The Eras Tour. Of course, on Thursday, the tight end was busy playing golf with his best buddy and teammate Patrick Mahomes — but it seems like one long flight was not going to keep Trav away from his other half!

On Friday, while 90,000 Netherland Swifties were gathered round to watch the monumental hours-long performance, they noticed during Karma Tay Tay sang about “the guy on the Chiefs” rather than “the guy on the screen”. When she does these lyric changes, it usually means the 34-year-old athlete is in the arena somewhere. But even the most eagle-eyed fans couldn’t spot him in the crowd.

It wasn’t until the end of the show that Trav emerged from backstage to escort his lady back to her dressing room — with a big smile on his face and a kiss for the top of her head. Aww!

Travis Kelce sweetly kisses Taylor Swift while leaving Eras Tour show in Amsterdam together https://t.co/cRBqofQytk pic.twitter.com/j5W8ti6mO6 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 5, 2024

It wasn’t clear if he had only just gotten there after a late flight or if he had been backstage the whole time, but he definitely showed up when it mattered the most! Reactions to this sweet moment, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

