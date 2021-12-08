Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Momma Posts HAWT AF Maternity Photos!! Look!

However you feel about Tristan Thompson and his latest paternity case, it’s hard to deny that his alleged baby momma Maralee Nichols is drop-dead gorgeous!!

The personal trainer, who gave birth to a baby boy she claims is the NBA star’s last week, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share some of the HOTTEST maternity photos we’ve ever seen!

The account is still unverified, so it’s not 100% clear if this is truly the real Maralee. As a reminder, a separate IG page dropped a bomb on the KarJenner family earlier this week by spilling a bunch of their secrets online, but then this account claimed that was just an imposter. TMZ and other outlets have since referred to @maraleenichols as the real deal — and with these photos, it seems pretty likely — we just can’t confirm at this time.

Either way, you don’t want to miss out on these stunning pics! Ch-ch-check them out (below)!

Wowza!!

No wonder Khloé Kardashian‘s feeling down in the dumps these days!

