Tristan Thompson’s Alleged Baby Momma Reportedly Gives Birth Amid Paternity Battle

It appears that Tristan Thompson’s alleged third child is already here.

According to Us Weekly, Maralee Nichols — the personal trainer who filed a lawsuit against the NBA player for child support — actually welcomed her little one into the world on Thursday. However, no other details about the birth have been revealed at this time.

As we previously reported, she and Thompson allegedly hooked up in March while celebrating his 30th birthday, when he was still dating Khloé Kardashian. While Nichols insisted their fling began five months before his festivities, the 30-year-old maintained their one night together in a hotel was the only time the two were intimate. Nevertheless, he confirmed the pair had slept together while he was with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Yikes!

Now, Nichols is claiming the baby is his and asking for child support, reimbursement of medical expenses, and pregnancy-related costs. In the lawsuit, text messages submitted showed Tristan “addressing the parties’ relationship” and “insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.”

Additionally, she alleged Thompson offered her $75,000 to keep quiet about having his baby, even warning that he wouldn’t be able to provide child support since he is retiring from the NBA after this season and would be unemployed. The alleged text from Thompson read:

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Although the athlete denied sending the messages in the filing, he claimed his “contact information is present” in them.

The more details that come out, the more Tristan really does not look good! Everyone will have to wait and see if he, Maralee, or even KoKo decide to publicly speak out on the alleged birth.

