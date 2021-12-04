Tristan Thompson Allegedly Insisted Baby Momma Get Abortion & Offered Her $75K In Hush Money, Per Court Filings

More details are coming to light about Tristan Thompson’s latest case of baby momma drama — and, yikes, none of it looks good!

As we reported, the Sacramento Kings star is about to become a father for the third time thanks to an alleged fling he had with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. The child was allegedly conceived during the athlete’s 30th birthday festivities in March, when he was still dating Khloé Kardashian.

Now, more tea is being spilled about the sitch, and it’s painting Tristan in an even worse light. According to court docs obtained by DailyMail.com, it’s claimed the NBA star “insisted” Maralee get an abortion and offered her $75,000 in hush money after she became pregnant with his child.

The new deetz came from the court docs in Nichols’ lawsuit against the athlete, from whom she is seeking child support, as well as for reimbursement of medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. Tristan’s baby momma requested to submit text messages between the two as evidence for her suit; these texts allegedly show the basketballer wanted her to terminate the pregnancy.

Her attorneys reportedly claim the messages show Thompson “addressing the parties’ relationship” and “insisting that she get an abortion and threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.”

In the alleged texts, obtained by Radar, the 30-year-old allegedly makes it clear he has no plans to be involved in the child’s life. He also allegedly offers Nichols $75,000 to keep quiet and warns that he’d barely have to give any child support because he’s retiring after this NBA season and would therefore be unemployed. The text message allegedly sent by Thompson read:

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

Thompson denied sending the messages, according to the filing, but also claimed his “contact information is present” in them. In a declaration included in the paternity suit, Thompson admitted to having sex with Nichols several times at a hotel after the duo attended a party together on his 30th birthday.

However, he claimed that night was the only time they had been intimate — an allegation her lawyers dispute, claiming their affair began at least “five months” before the b-day shenanigans, with Nichols traveling to California on multiple occasions.

