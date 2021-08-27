Tristan Thompson DRAGGED For Giving Tips On ‘Improving Your Life’ Following Khloé Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson is most likely kicking himself for not listening to this age-old advice: think before you speak!

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old basketball player got slammed by Khloé Kardashian followers after offering some tips on Instagram to those hoping to “improve your health, your career, your life.” What are his pointers, you ask?

He said, alongside three photos of himself playing basketball:

“Keep showing up. Keep showing up. Keep showing up.”

That normally would be some pretty sound advice. However, his followers were not interested in any life hacks coming from Thompson, who cheated on his baby mamma numerous times. A ton of ride-or-die fans of KoKo quickly flooded the comments section with criticism, with one person writing:

“How about improving relationships?”

Another commented:

“Improved being a better partner.”

Ouch! Some specifically called out the athlete’s rocky relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum as the reason for their disdain over the unsolicited guidance. One social media user mentioned:

“And worship our girl Klo$.”

Someone else chimed in:

“Practice what you preach.”

And many simply suggested that the father of True Thompson should learn how to remain “faithful” to his partners. They are not wrong there! The comments section was probably more helpful than the actual message Tristan poorly attempted at preaching.

It appears that there were still at least two people in his corner, though. Rob Kardashian shared two bicep emojis under the post, while Khloé liked the photos. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

As previously reported, the former couple broke up again following reports that Tristan cheated on the Good American founder again, but this time with model Sydney Chase. There has been some back-and-forth speculation as to whether or not the pair have gotten back together since then. However, it seems that they are not romantically involved at this time but dedicated to raising their daughter together. But who knows if that really is the case! A source recently told Page Six of the rumors:

“They have a healthy co-parenting relationship — and they will be seen together with True. Not the first time, nor will it be the last. They are on the same page when it comes to their daughter.”

That is the most important thing for any parent! And speaking of getting on the same page, Khloé may want to suggest to the NBA star that he cool it with the advice going forward. Clearly, no one wants to subscribe to his ideas anytime soon.

