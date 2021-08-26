Kim Kardashian Shares Sisters' Star Search Audition Tape! WATCH!

Got A Tip?

The Kardashian sisters have always had that star power!

While digging into her family archives, Kim Kardashian unearthed quite the gem: a video of her and sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s unbelievably epic audition tape for the hit show Star Search.

The clip shows the trio decked out in matching metallic garments as they lip-sync for their lives to the hit Tiffany song I Think We’re Alone Now. Sharing the vid on Instagram, Kimmy Kakes wrote in the caption:

“Our Star Search audition! Clearly we didn’t get 4 stars…but Kris Jenner did for our outfits!!!!

Despite not making it on the show, these girls were clearly stars in the making — especially KoKo, who was an absolute mood rocking some serious shades!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to see the little starlets shine.

Awwwww!!!

[Image via Avalon/WENN/Instagram]

