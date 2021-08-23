Iggy Azalea Slams Rumors She's Hooking Up With Tristan Thompson: 'Y'all Are Really That Bored?!'

Just for the record and so she could make things abundantly clear, Iggy Azalea is NOT getting down and dirty with Tristan Thompson!

In fact, she’s never even met the dude! That’s according to the Australian rapper herself, at least, who lashed out on Sunday afternoon slamming social media rumors that had been flying around about her supposedly having hooked up with the NBA star!

After first being reported by a YouTube vlogger last week, social media users ran with wild allegations and reports that Iggy has supposedly been sleeping with Tristan, even as he and Khloé Kardashian may or may not be attempting to get back together.

And while it’s unclear what the source was for the original report of an Iggy-Tristan tryst, what is clear is that the Fancy rapper was not having ANY of it! Speaking out in a series of tweets, the 31-year-old performer and recording artist emphatically denied the allegations against her! Calling it “very weird news,” Iggy confirmed a damning fact in the whole situation by revealing Tristan to be “a man I’ve literally never met a DAY in my life.”

Oops!

Here are her first tweets about the subject (below):

Shit is very, very weird behavior. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Three minutes later, clearly feeling as though she hadn’t made her whole point quite yet, the rapper from Down Under doubled down on her assertion that she literally doesn’t even know Tristan! Yeah, so, that would kind of make it hard to hook up with him then, right?! Here’s more from Azalea on that whole situation:

Literally have never even been in the same building as that man.

I DO NOT KNOW THAT PERSON, https://t.co/Yuht7hPehc — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

And how about one more tweet, published nearly a half hour later, calling out “baseless lies” and admitting how she was “actually annoyed” by the disruptive and not particularly poignant rumors going around:

Making up baseless lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by bullshit, so I’m actually annoyed. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) August 22, 2021

Damn!

Now, for the record, Iggy has dropped into the NBA dating pool in the past! She even went so far as to get engaged to former Los Angeles Lakers star Nick Young for a time before they split for good amid extensive cheating rumors way back in 2016. But Tristan?! Yeah, this was one weird rumor straight out of the gate…

BTW, none other than True Thompson‘s daddy has recently weighed in on rumors with some serious disgust of his own! This pair of tweets is from last Monday, well prior to Iggy’s weekend blow-out over the pair’s supposed hookup, but it certainly could apply to this situation, too:

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

Then again, with all the drama flying around in Tristan’s life, goodness knows those tweets are about the Khloé situation. Tough to tell when he’s involved in as much bull s**t as he is on a weekly basis. Just saying!!!

LOLz!

What do U make of this Tristan and Iggy talk, Perezcious readers?? Did she effectively put a stop to all of that right here, once and for all?! Or is this a rumor we’ll be hearing more of in time?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below) with your take on what’s going on here!

