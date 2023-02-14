Is Tristan Thompson Trying To Shoot His Shot With Khloé Kardashian Here??

They always come back!

On Monday, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to post some sultry shots of herself in a metallic-colored bikini while she leaned up against a wall and let the sun beams kiss her, showing off her ultra-toned figure. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hot momma!

Tristan Thompson clearly thought so, too, as he shamelessly dropped a like on the pic. Could this be a sign he’s subtly trying to win back her affection?? As you’ll remember, the two broke up in late 2021 when news came to light that he had secretly fathered another child with fitness trainer Maralee Nichols.

More recently, Khloé has committed herself to staying by the Thompson family’s side in the wake of their matriarch’s death, but a source told Page Six Friday:

“Khloé has no intention on getting back with Tristan but no matter what happens between them, he’ll always be the father of her kids, and her family.”

Sooo, just a friendly ‘like’ that just so happened to be on a bikini-clad photo?? Sure, Jan…

There were certainly other friends and family members that approved of the social media upload, as little sis Kylie Jenner commented a slew of fire emojis followed by the single word, “Insane”! Malika Haqq, the 38-year-old’s bff added, “Damn giiirl,” and, “Here comes the sun,” while her twin sister, Khadijah Haqq added:

“Oh, I’m not done! On a Monday Khlo… staying in the gym longer now”

We love to see women supporting women! Tristan, though… We’ve got our eyes on you!

