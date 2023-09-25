Trooper Arrested On Allegations Of Improperly Committing Ex-GF Into Mental Health Facility After DISTURBING Physical Altercation!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Jeez. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper has been arrested after allegedly getting his ex-girlfriend committed to a mental health facility over false claims!

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Ronald Davis was arrested on Thursday on accusations he abused his authority to get some revenge on his ex, who was listed as “M.F.” in court docs, though her last name was later listed as starting with P.

Ronald allegedly first began looking into getting his ex involuntarily committed on August 21 when he sought help from fellow troopers. He claimed the victim was suffering from mental health problems, including alleged suicidal thoughts, an affidavit of probable cause noted. The other officer reportedly told him to contact Dauphin County Crisis Intervention to minimize liability.

Related: Woman ‘Obsessed’ With True Crime Allegedly Killed ‘Out Of Curiosity’

Ronald did this, while off duty, by using his police email and identifying himself as a trooper. He contacted county officials and asked to obtain an order after submitting alleged text messages in which he claimed the woman threatened her life. While the petition to have the woman involuntarily committed was being evaluated, officers reportedly attempted to check up on her via welfare checks, but they weren’t able to locate her. According to reports, she was allegedly living in a camper van on his property as their four-month relationship deteriorated, Law&Crime noted.

When the petition was finally approved, Ronald told another officer he’d “take care of it myself,” the police report claimed. Along with the help of a civilian (who was reportedly instructed to film the interaction), he was able to track down his ex before other authorities found her. She was located in the picnic area of a state forest. In the disturbing 12-minute video taken by the civilian, he can be seen sitting the blonde woman on the ground as she yelled:

“You’re insane. You’re absolutely insane … and then you paint me to look insane.”

Per authorities, he held her in a “wrestling-style hold” after he tackled her on the ground as she struggled to get free from him. She was also heard saying multiple times while he was on top of her, “I can’t breathe.” The woman seemed very confused by the whole thing, saying:

“Why are you treating me like a criminal?”

Also, authorities noted in the court docs that it does not appear as if Ronald ever stated he was acting in an official capacity as a trooper, though she was aware he called the cops on her. You can see the disturbing altercation (below):

Uniformed officials eventually arrived on the scene and took her to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, where she stayed for five days and never showed any signs of suicidal thoughts, per medical personnel. As a result of the physical altercation, however, she did have injuries to her forehead, torso, back, buttocks, forearms, knee, and lower body.

She was released on August 26 and interviewed by police, where she dropped the bomb that she thought Ronald was coming after her after they got into a “domestic dispute.” After seeing the full extent of their text conversation, officers don’t think the trooper had any probable cause for concern, saying:

“While Trooper Davis provided text messages from [the victim] … and purported them to be suicidal, he failed to provide the full context of those messages. In fact, the text messages were the culmination of a larger, domestic dispute between he and the victim. Taken in context, the texts revealed her frustration with Trooper Davis and his controlling behavior … not a true desire to harm herself.”

The victim also alleged Ronald told her as their relationship fell apart:

“I know you’re not crazy, I’ll paint you as crazy. […] I know the law.”

Whoa.

Ronald, who is married with kids, was suspended from his Pennsylvania State Police job. He is also facing charges of felony strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and official oppression.

He’s being held without bail following an arraignment on Thursday. A preliminary hearing has been set for October 2.

[Image via Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office]