2 Missing Teenagers Found Dead, Shot More Than 10 Times -- Allegedly By Another Teen!

Two missing teens were found shot to death and, horrifically, another teenager is the one who allegedly did it.

Lyric Woods (pictured above, right), a 14-year-old girl from Efland, North Carolina, was reported missing on Saturday morning after her stepfather Shane Cannada noticed her bed was empty. She had taken a shower around 11 p.m. on Friday night and he believes she left through an unlocked door shortly after. According to a missing person’s report, he had reason to believe she didn’t run away, as the teen didn’t take anything with her but her iPad. She would last be seen by a neighbor in a car with a strange man around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

18-year-old Devin Clark (pictured above, left) was reported missing on Saturday after his parents last saw him on Friday night as well. The circumstances leading up to his disappearance are uncertain, but his family says law enforcement didn’t issue an Amber Alert immediately after he was reported missing due to the fact he was eighteen. He was also last seen in a car with a stranger. It’s been confirmed by the families Lyric and Devin knew one another.

David White, a resident of Orange County, spoke to ABC11 and said he heard 15 gunshots late Saturday night:

“I heard close to 10 shots going off like an automatic gun and paused for a little bit, and five more shots went off. I thought, ‘who’s shooting this late at night?'”

Sadly, the next day would prove these gunshots were the beginning of a horrific situation for these poor families…

On Sunday, two men riding ATVs discovered the bodies of Woods and Clark which had multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities were called who confirmed the identity of the victims.

Just awful. It didn’t take long for the police to narrow down who they think committed the murders, though…

Sheriff Charles Blackwood of Orange County Sheriff’s Department released a statement later the same day which said:

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case. We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system. I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time.”

Shockingly, the suspect in question is another teenager!