Woman In Police Custody HIT BY TRAIN After Cops Left Car On Tracks!

The shocking incident occurred on Friday in Fort Lupton, Colorado, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigations. According to a press release, officers from both Fort Lupton and Platteville responded to a call about an alleged road rage incident involving a firearm. They ultimately located Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, 20, and made a traffic stop “just past” railroad tracks, with police stopping their car on the tracks themselves.

The young woman was detained and placed in the back of the Platteville cruiser before police continued to check her vehicle. Buuut they neglected to realize where they were parked! After leaving Yareni alone in the patrol car, the vehicle was struck by a train! The organization said in a news release:

“While the officers cleared the suspect vehicle as part of the investigation, a train traveling northbound struck the PPD patrol car.”

According to CBI, the suspect sustained “serious bodily injuries” and was taken to a nearby hospital. In an update on Monday, investigators confirmed that she remained hospitalized with “multiple injuries and is expected to survive.” Whoa… What a miracle judging by the severe damage to the car (inset). We sure hope she’s not responsible for her hospital bills! In fact, we smell a lawsuit…

Thankfully, nobody else was injured. As to be expected, the incident is now under investigation by multiple agencies. The Colorado Bureau of Investigations is currently focused on Yareni’s injuries while in police custody. Meanwhile, the Colorado State Patrol is “investigating the serious-injury traffic accident that occurred between the train and the Platteville Police Department patrol vehicle.” The Ft. Lupton Police Department is “handling the criminal investigation of the incidents leading up to the initial call for police assistance.”

According to local outlet KDVR, the officer whose car was left on the tracks has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Platteville Police Chief Carl Dwyer revealed on Monday:

“The Town of Platteville continues to work cooperatively with CBI and CSP during their investigation regarding this incident.”

This is just such a shocking and horrendous accident that should never have happened! We understand high-stakes situations like these can cause people to become distracted, especially when firearms are involved, but the cops NEVER should have been so reckless. Their inability to do so could have cost this suspect her life. Hear more on the near-fatal accident (below).

