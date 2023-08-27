Tyga Claps Back After Blac Chyna Files Custody Case For Son King Cairo!

Tyga and Blac Chyna are going to war over their child, King Cairo!

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Friday, the 35-year-old model (whose real name is Angela White) filed a custody case for their 10-year-old son on July 24 to establish paternity and collect child support. Whoa! She asked the court for joint legal and physical custody of King. The outlet noted that she included details about the young child’s current living situation in the filing – although no information about it was disclosed at this time.

Furthermore, Chyna added what she believes should be done in the “best interest of the child.” Those details weren’t shared with the public either. When it comes to child support, the documents said that “the court may make orders for support of the children and issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party.” However, how much Chyna requested was not revealed to the public.

Basically, a lot of the deets about the situation are unknown right now. But as for what Tyga thinks about this legal matter? Well, the 33-year-old rapper did not hold back from sharing his feelings about it on social media! After news of the filing was shared by The Shade Room’s Instagram, he took to the comments section of the post to write:

“10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

Tyga clearly doesn’t seem too happy with these latest developments! While Chyna hasn’t responded to his message, her mom, Tokyo Toni, stepped up and came to her defense! She clapped back at Tyga in the comments of a post from the Neighborhood Talk account, saying her daughter should receive financial support from him now:

“@tyga you should be paying child support. What kind of man are you? She never asked you for a dime [for] her son. You should be ashamed of yourself. Why are you putting pressure where it doesn’t have to be?”

Tokyo then alleged in a follow-up comment:

“Tyga does not have full custody of my grandson. He has never paid child support in 11 years. It’s about time this boy is growing.”

Yeesh…

This isn’t the first time the exes have fought over this issue. Last year, Chyna claimed on X (Twitter) that she received “no support, child support” as a single mom and “had to give up 3” of her cars as a result. However, Tyga fired back at the former reality star, saying:

“I pay 40k a year for my son school & he lives w me mon- sat. Why would I pay child support lol.”

Rob Kardashian, who shares daughter Dream with Chyna, even chimed in on the matter! He alleged he has their kid most of the time too and pays thousands of dollars for her tuition, medical expenses, and extracurriculars:

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would i pay child support lol”

Could Rob be expecting another legal battle with Chyna over custody too? We’ll have to wait to see what happens.

