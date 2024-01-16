Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Daddy-Daughter Post Of 7-Year-Old Dream On Instagram! Look!

Rob Kardashian enjoyed some quality time with his little one — and shared it with the world!

The 36-year-old former reality star hopped on Instagram Stories Monday to give fans an adorable look at his now 7-year-old daughter Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna. In the video, the kiddo can be seen happily dancing in front of a pink gumball machine with her name on it. Dream sported an all-pink outfit with white sneakers and a leopard print coat. Check it out (below):

Aww!! Perezcious readers know that Rob rarely posts or shows his face on social media these days. The last time we got a glimpse at The Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s alum on the ‘gram was last year when his sister Khloé Kardashian posted an old picture of him with Dream sitting on top of his shoulders during what seemed to be her fifth birthday party. So it must have been nice for fans to get a quick peek into his life as a dad — beyond what we hear from Khloé!

Related: Chyna Shares Details Of Co-Parenting With Rob Kardashian, Tyga, & Khloé Kardashian

She often has nothing but kind words to say about her brother! She even praised him on The Kardashians for being “the best dad I know” when it comes to raising Dream, adding:

“Rob does such an incredible job with her and I’m just there to help whenever he needs. I’m so proud of him for that. I know that he’s just feeling really good about himself, and I’m happy for him.”

We love to hear that! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Rob Kardashian/Instagram, Judy Eddy/WENN]