Blac Chyna Transforming Again -- With Bodybuilding! But This Expert Has A Dire Warning About Her Booty!

Blac Chyna is hard at work transforming her body — but can her booty handle it?

Over the past year, the reality star, whose real name is Angela White, has been documenting her journey to a more natural beauty by dissolving a ton of the filler she had injected over the years. And in bidding farewell to cosmetic procedures, she picked up a new shaping strategy: bodybuilding!

Chyna has become a totally ripped force to be reckoned with! Look!

But an expert says some of the residual silicone could throw a wrench in her journey…

Part of the plastic surgery Chyna began accumulating at just 19 years old included illegal silicone butt shots, which are known to be extremely dangerous. And the tricky part about ’em is once they’re in, they’re hard to get out. Pro bodybuilder Angel Rivelles told The US Sun on Wednesday that while Chyna’s training has for the most part given her a more “natural” look, that residual silicone still makes her booty look exaggerated:

“Blac has now removed the filler in her face and her larger silicone breast implants. The weight training may give her a slightly more natural appearance. But we must not forget that Blac’s illegal buttock silicone has still not entirely been removed. To achieve Blac’s current butt shape, it is impossible with just the weight training.”

And because of her newfound affinity for working out, Chyna’s muscles and heavy weight sets could end up putting a lot of pressure on on the residual silcone, which could be uncomfortable:

“If Blac is bearing a very high load, she will certainly have to be more careful. Higher workouts with load can increase the pressure on the silicone and cause discomfort.”

Oof! That doesn’t sound like the kind of pain that gets you gains! But it seems like Chyna is on a total wellness journey, so we’re sure she’s being as mindful as possible.

