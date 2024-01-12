Blac Chyna's Ex Claims Her Mom Tokyo Toni Tried To Hook Up With Him! And He Has Receipts!

It turns out Blac Chyna and Tokyo Toni may have the same taste in guys…

For those who don’t know, the 35-year-old former reality star dated a rapper named Lil Twin Hector for a few years before they called it quits in 2020. However, it appears her daughter’s ex-boyfriends are not off-limits for Toni! Twin Hector took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that the momma has been sliding into DMs and leaving him some sexually explicit messages in attempts to get them to hook up! And he posted the receipts to prove it!

The drama started earlier this week when the musician reacted to an old interview with Toni, saying:

“Funny How my ex own mother be sending videos playing with her .. but be on the net speaking down on my name say no mo lil mama lol”

What?! Check it out (below):

The situation then escalated on Thursday! He posted a note to his followers on Instagram Stories, saying:

“& my folks know ion count this as motion.. I just gotta clean up house when all this b*tch do is tell lies & throw dirt. Imma give y’all 24 hours with this & I’m washing my hands.”

That’s when he dropped some jaw-dropping screenshots of alleged direct messages from Toni! The 52-year-old claimed to Twin Hector that she purchased a “plane ticket” just to “beat the s**t out of” Chyna, adding (all of this is in all caps, mind you):

“This is how she does me after all I did for her. Iv had enough and its time for her to get that ass in check!!!!”

What the f**k?! It is unknown what prompted this extremely harsh text about Chyna. However, Twin Hector wasn’t standing for it. He replied with a lengthy and kind message, insisting he had “no bad blood” with her. The artist also insisted Chyna “only has the greatest intentions & plans when it comes to” her. However, Toni did not stop there. She then fired back, accusing Chyna of being “jealous” of her and her “natural body.” The text read:

“The issue is not with you. Its with her. She’s always been jealous of me and my natural body that god gave me. JEALOUSY IS A DISEASE!! I got her to where she is today she would be nothing without me. She disrespects her own mother still to this day i can’t reach her because of those demons around her!!!!”

Yeesh! See the messages (below):

And these messages weren’t the only things Toni sent to the rapper. She then proceeded to share several very explicit pictures and videos of herself, including nude photos, per reports. Whoa!

Twin Hector didn’t end the drama after dropping the receipts, either! He then created a whole diss track about Toni, called Ms Toni. See (below):

Neither Chyna nor Toni have reacted to the situation. We cannot help but wonder if this will cause some drama between the mother-daughter duo. They were on good terms again recently, but will Toni’s attempts at hooking up with her ex-boyfriend ruin their relationship?! Will Chyna pull away from her mom? We’ll see.

