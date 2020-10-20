Tyler Posey Confirms In Leaked Video That He’s ‘Been With Men Before’ And ‘Been F**ked With A Strap-On’

Dammmnnnnnn, Tyler Posey!

The former Teen Wolf star is having the time of his life on OnlyFans right now! In case you missed it, Tyler followed his ex Bella Thorne onto the platform, where he is apparently really enjoying his opportunity to get a little frisky for his paying subscribers!

He may not be going full frontal, but he IS baring his soul!

The 29-year-old is again making headlines regarding his OnlyFans decision after a few short video clips from his account were leaked onto social media!

In one clip, the Santa Monica-born actor admits to hooking up with men in his past, having “blown each other” — though not going so far as to engage in intercourse itself.

As you can see (below), though, Posey doesn’t exactly hold back in describing what he has done with men:

He showed out today on Onlyfans ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kzbFOC9qig — Aaron (@ARonauthor) October 18, 2020

Oh, my!

That’s not a bad view in that second video clip, there, either! Show us more… LOLz!

The actor went further in a second leaked clip, laying it all out on the line for new OnlyFans subscribers by saying at one point (below):

“To anybody who is new here, and asking if I’ve hooked up with guys before, the answer’s yes. Ever used a dildo? Yes. I’ve been f**ked with a strap on before.”

Um… WOW! Now we’re REALLY intrigued!

One Twitter user had an AH-mazing reaction while re-sharing that video clip, as you can see (below):

tyler posey saying he’s been pegged… omg show hole pic.twitter.com/vmxBQjUcyt — ً (@luizyblue) October 19, 2020

Show hole, indeed!! If this is the stuff that leaks, we can only imagine what’s on that account for his subscribers…

BRB, gotta go check something about our credit card… Ha!!!

On a serious note, Posey is further making headlines this week regarding OnlyFans, his sexuality, and his sobriety thanks to a new interview appearance opposite host Jason Ellis on SiriusXM Radio.

In the new interview, the former MTV heartthrob opens up about being “71 days sober” following battles with alcohol, marijuana, and other drugs.

Posey, who admits he went through “a rough patch” before cleaning up, explained:

“I kind of fell out with everybody that I love and that I know. I became kind of a recluse. My drug and abusing was restricted to my home and by myself. I was one of those lonely, self-deprecating addicts and alcoholics. I wasn’t proud of myself anymore — and I never really had been. I’m starting to get my s**t together and it feels really, really, good. I just didn’t want to do that anymore … Now, I f**king love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really, really good.”

Awwww! That’s amazing!

He even opened up a little bit more to Ellis about his sexuality, too — giving a nice parallel look to some of the things that appear to have popped up in that OnlyFans world (above).

Posey added:

“I know there are a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f**king get rid of that stigma [of being something other than straight]. You can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them.”

Amen to that!

Reactions to Tyler’s big reveals here, Perezcious readers?! Love that he’s sober and all, of course. But REALLY fascinated by all that hook-up talk!

Tell us more! LOLz!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar/Twitter]