RHOBH's Taylor Armstrong On Dating After Ex's Suicide: 'I Was Paralyzed'

Taylor Armstrong is opening up about what it was like to start dating again after the death of her husband Russell Armstrong (lower inset).

In a candid new interview with Us Weekly ahead of the season two premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club, the 51-year-old revealed she felt “paralyzed” after her late husband passed away. As Perezcious readers will recall, they had a tumultuous marriage from 2005 to 2011 that resulted in Taylor filing for a divorce, citing verbal and physical abuse as the reason in July 2022. Just one month later, Russell was found dead by suicide.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had a challenging time recovering from that loss and dealing with financial and other “litigation” issues at the time, but she knew she had to be strong for her daughter Kennedy, now 16. She told the outlet:

“I knew that I had to survive and make it through so that I could take care of [my now-16-year-old daughter Kennedy]. Kennedy was my first and foremost concern and I [got through it] just day by day is all I can tell you. It was one disappointment after the other, as things were unfolding. I would just get calls from the attorneys […] and it was never anything positive. There were days when I just sat in my backyard and drank chardonnay because I couldn’t make any decisions. I was paralyzed.”

She went on to stress that didn’t know how to handle what felt like “the weight of the world” on her shoulders during that major life change — but there was one saving grace: John Bluher (top inset).

“Thankfully, John, my now-husband, who was my friend then, is also an attorney. He came in and really helped me. We didn’t really like each other for the first couple of years, because every time he called me, it was bad news. But he stood by my side through everything […] and helped me navigate everything I was going through.”

They tied the knot in 2014 and the only reason the reality star thinks that was possible was that she gained so much trust in him, she continued:

“That’s why I believe I’m married now because I would’ve never trusted anyone again after all the lies that were built in my previous relationship, and having someone that just stood by me — even though we couldn’t stand each other for a while — it was the reason that I trust him so much, and we became best friends.”

Aw! What an emotional time to build such a core foundation of their relationship, too.

It also sounds like John’s trustworthiness is what allowed Taylor to even consider opening up her heart again to the possibility of another relationship, she shared:

“I think if it wouldn’t have been someone that I trust so much because of everything I went through, I don’t think I would’ve ever been in a relationship again. I just felt so betrayed.”

It was also helpful that the 64-year-old was able to see and appreciate her for being her rather than what the media might have been making her out to be, she noted:

“When your life plays out on television, and in tabloids, and in the news, I don’t know how you meet someone that you’ve never been with before and just assume that they’re not going to have so many preconceived thoughts about who you are.”

So tough, especially if dating was already going to be such a tricky and vulnerable situation for her after everything she’d gone through. We’re so glad she had so much support to get her through that grief and work through her emotions after leaving an allegedly abusive and “unhealthy” relationship. She really seems like she’s in such a better place now! Watch her full interview (below):

