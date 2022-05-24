Celebrities React After At Least 14 Children Killed In Texas School Shooting: 'F**KING ENOUGH!!!!'

“We can’t get numb to this.” “It doesn’t have to be inevitable.”

At least 14 children and one teacher are reportedly dead at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, after a gunman allegedly opened fire inside a classroom on Tuesday afternoon.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported to national media outlets on Tuesday that an 18-year-old student from the local high school identified as Salvador Ramos allegedly killed his grandmother at her home, went to nearby Robb Elementary School in the small west Texas town, and opened fire in a classroom.

Now, as investigators try to piece together the timeline of events, police officials have revealed to the media that at least 14 schoolchildren — reportedly from the second, third, and fourth grades — are dead, along with at least one teacher. Governor Abbott reported that Ramos is also dead, after apparently having been killed by officers responding to the horrific mass casualty event.

MySA reported on Tuesday afternoon that at least 13 children were transported to nearby Uvalde Memorial Hospital on ambulances and school buses, as well. It’s not immediately clear how many of those transported children may also be included in the number of deceased students, although the medical center confirmed to the outlet that “two individuals arrived at the hospital dead.”

Other apparent victims of the tragic shooting have been airlifted to other hospitals in larger communities throughout the state of Texas. University Health System, in the city of San Antonio, announced on Tuesday afternoon that they had received two victims from the shooting — a 10-year-old girl and a 66-year-old woman — both “in critical condition.”

“We have received two patients from the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. One patient is a 66-year-old woman. The other patient is a 10-year-old girl. Both patients are in critical condition. Our hearts are breaking for the people impacted by this senseless tragedy. Our thoughts are with the patients, families, students, teachers, and the people of this community.”

Per TMZ, this Thursday was apparently supposed to be the last day of school for students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. Robb Elementary reportedly has a population of about 500 students.

Immediately, politicians in Texas and nationally took to Twitter to condemn the horrific act of violence. Julián Castro, Ted Cruz, and Hillary Clinton were among the lawmakers who have spoken out about the terrible school tragedy:

Fourteen CHILDREN dead. Absolutely devastating. My heart goes out to the Uvalde community. This is not normal or inevitable. Children and parents should NEVER be accustomed to this violence. We must, MUST act on gun legislation. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) May 24, 2022

Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 24, 2022

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022

Thoughts and prayers are not enough. After years of nothing else, we are becoming a nation of anguished screams. We simply need legislators willing to stop the scourge of gun violence in America that is murdering our children. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 24, 2022

How many more lives? How many more children? And how much longer before we reject the choices that have made ours the one country where this happens routinely? It is not inevitable, it is horrific. It must end. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) May 24, 2022

Commonsense gun safety laws work. In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s. We won’t solve this overnight — but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

From Chris Evans to LeBron James, and Meghan McCain to Rachel Lindsay, celebs from all walks of life have been lamenting the awful, unimaginable incident in tweets throughout the evening on Tuesday:

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

God help us and help Uvalde, Texas. God help the the victims and their loved ones and pray for their souls hard right now. God help our sick country. God have absolute mercy on all of us. There is pure, unadulterated evil in this world. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 24, 2022

It was the last week of school.

Summer break plans were set.

The kids had successfully triumphed through another school year. …and then there was a gunman ????#Uvalde — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 24, 2022

My heart absolutely breaks for the children, staff and families at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The lack of progress around how to protect innocent lives from senseless gun violence is FAR past SHAMEFUL in this country. — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) May 24, 2022

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

To the families of Uvalde, we weep with you in your grief and ask for God’s solace for your unfathomable pain. May your angels be lifted up to spite the darkness that took them. And may the light of reason and compassion save the lives of others in their namesake.

#Uvalde — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 24, 2022

Absolutely heartbroken. And angry. Very angry. This should not be acceptable. Ever. Do we choose a different path? How can we not? These children. So many children. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) May 24, 2022

We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas. To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) May 24, 2022

I'm sickened by what's just happened to these children. I'm absolutely heartbroken. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 24, 2022

Wow wow wow. Cookie and my hearts are so broken right now after hearing the news of the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting. We send our condolences to the families that lost a loved one today. My goodness, God bless the families that are grieving???????????? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 24, 2022

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Just last week a targeted mass shooting at a market in Buffalo and now a school shooting in Uvalde. Communities should be safe in their grocery stores, our CHILDREN should be safe in class! This has to end. Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough. We need change. ???? — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) May 24, 2022

Sitting outside of my children’s school watching little kids chase one other on the playground and thinking of how this could be any school in this country, at any time. How this has happened before and surely will again. But it doesn’t *have* to, it doesn’t have to be inevitable — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) May 24, 2022

It's BEEN enough. We've been at "enough" for centuries. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy went viral on Tuesday afternoon when he took center stage in D.C. and implored fellow lawmakers to do something to change the sickening decades-long trend of school shootings in the United States:

Sen. Chris Murphy delivers remarks on Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: “What are we doing? What are we doing?…This only happens in this country and nowhere else. Nowhere else do little kids go to school thinking that they might be shot that day." https://t.co/Zh3OvUaIwm pic.twitter.com/TjJVoaFbRN — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 24, 2022

