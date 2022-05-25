How Ryan Seacrest's PENIS Caused 'Backstage Panic' On The American Idol Finale -- And An Intimate Swap!

Yep, you read that right! The beloved host of everyone’s not-so-guilty pleasure, American Idol, was urged to make a bold decision midway through the live season finale.

On Monday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the longtime host revealed some very observant Idol viewers noticed a bit of a wardrobe mishap. Ryan Seacrest jokingly opened up about the incident to his co-host, Kelly Ripa, when he said:

“Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot.”

That’s right, folks. You could see is little Idol host. And we don’t mean Dunkelman. (We’re talking about his penis!)

His joking, however, didn’t mean that the issue was all wisecrack and banter. He admitted to his discomfort by adding:

“It was a little embarrassing.”

As soon as the devoted viewers of Idol caught on to the eggplant elephant in the room, they took to Twitter to express their opinions.

Ch-ch-check out some of their flustered reactions (below):

“Uh… pardon? #AmericanIdol” “I think Seacrest is having a bit of an ‘anatomy’ issue.” “Trying to watch #AmericanIdol and all I can see is a d**k print.” “Get Ryan Seacrest a costume change. Like now.”

Never fear, though! After the feedback Ryan’s longtime stylist Miles Siggins came to the rescue. When he noticed the online uproar, Siggins quickly alerted the broadcaster of the issue. Ryan recalled:

“We go to commercial and he says, ‘Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.'”

Recalling his immediate reaction, the 47-year-old host responded with:

“What do you mean we need to change my underwear?”

We can’t say we blame him for the initial surprise. The last thing anyone wants to hear is that they need to change their underwear! Thankfully this wasn’t the first or second reason one might worry about! Ha!

During the commercial break, described as a “backstage panic”, the On Air host came to a nightmarish realization:

“I said, ‘Miles, I didn’t bring any extra underwear.'”

The stylist then did what any of us would do in such a dire situation (okay, maybe not any of us) and suggested a swap. You’ve heard of giving someone the shirt off your back… This is a bit more intimate…

Ryan recalled the peculiar offer to Kelly, saying:

“He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine.'”

The fun didn’t stop there, however, when he added:

“It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on. … Anything for Idol. It’s a family show!”

His co-host seemed to find the situation questionable, sharing what she would have done in the situation:

“Change the camera shot. ‘Crotch up!’ I would have said. ‘You get that camera and put it from here up. I’m not wearing Miles’s panties.”

Ha! Hey, yeah, why didn’t they think of that?? Man, she’s a pro…

Kelly also expressed her discontent with the tighty-whitie version of Freaky Friday, saying:

“Women do not do that. We do not share panties.”

We have news for Kelly, men do not do this either! This was clearly an emergency situation ONLY!

All in all, Ryan didn’t seem too distressed about the situation, explaining that the wardrobe malfunction wasn’t too… diminishing. Although, it seemed Miles’s choice in underwear wasn’t the most comfortable for the host. He candidly explained the discomfort in his nether regions:

“He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. … They were tight, elastic underwear.”

His explanation earned laughter from Kelly, and she went on to tease him:

“It was enhancing? Well then I would have insisted they stay!”

This is definitely an American Idol finale for the books! Or maybe the underpants drawer at least?

See the full story unfold (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]