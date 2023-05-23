VPR's Charli Burnett Claims Tom Sandoval Cheated On Ariana Madix YEARS Ago & Made Girls 'Sign An NDA'!!!

Charli Burnett is sharing her Tom Sandoval secrets, and they aren’t great!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Viall Files podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star sat down with Nick Viall to talk about all things Scandoval. Like many other Bravo stars, she’s been busy thinking back on all her interactions with the bar owner and realizing his cheating has been evident all along! Claiming she knew about his infidelity years back, she dished:

“Someone came to me and said, ‘I was getting my hair done and my hairdresser told me that one of their clients had to sign an NDA to f**k Tom Sandoval.’ But this was my first season of filming so I didn’t know what to do with that information.”

WTF?!

Related: Taylor Swift Getting Matty Healy To Help Write Her Next Album: SOURCE

He was having women sign NDAs?! That is such a premeditated thing to do — not the move of an inexperienced cheater!

If you don’t know, Charli joined the series in 2020 during the eighth season. So, why didn’t she tell anyone about this until now? The SUR waitress said she felt worried to bring the info to Tom’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s attention because she assumed it wasn’t true. She explained:

“I was naive so I thought everyone makes up rumors and everyone says things that are so crazy. But now I realize that, maybe, he has been this person the entire time and I think he enjoyed putting up a facade.”

Jeez…

As the newbie, we can understand why she didn’t want to rock the boat too much — especially with such a wild and unverified allegation like that! We mean, it is a pretty crazy thing! Maybe too crazy to be true?

Related: Kim Zolciak Wearing Her Wedding Ring Again Despite Kroy Biermann Divorce!

The TomTom co-owner’s rep denied the allegation to Us Weekly, insisting:

“This is absolutely not true. Tom never had an NDA.”

Well, then. The NDA might not be true, but the cover band frontman definitely did step out of his relationship more than just during his affair with Raquel Leviss.

As Perezcious readers know, his cheating dates back a decade ago when he kissed the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author while still dating then-girlfriend Kristen Doute. They prompt split and Tom and Ariana began their 9-year romance, but it wasn’t without a few bumps in the road. Most notably, rumors about Tom cheating with “Miami Girl” (AKA Annemarie Maldonado) swirled in season 3 — which Ariana helped Tom deny until recently. During the VPR season 10 finale, the reality star also revealed there was (at least) one other person he hooked up with who Ariana knew, but he wouldn’t provide any more information. Many have been pointing fingers at Billie Lee. Either way, it’s really starting to look like Tom had a habit of cheating!

You can watch the full podcast episode to hear more Scandoval insider scoop (below).

What do U think about the NDA rumor? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Charli Burnett/Instagram & Bravo/YouTube]