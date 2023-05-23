Raquel Leviss Is NOT Pregnant Despite Fan Speculation!

Tom Sandoval is NOT the father! Not this time anyway…

Over the weekend, Vanderpump Rules fans were sent into a frenzy when a TikTok user claimed she got a message from Raquel Leviss‘ sister revealing that the 28-year-old is secretly pregnant. Umm, what now?!

As Perezcious readers know, Raquel hasn’t been seen or heard from in weeks ever since her affair with Tom was exposed in March. After filming the upcoming reunion special, she checked into a mental health facility to seek help — something that was reportedly planned before her affair drama took center stage.

But some fans started thinking she might be staying away from cameras for a completely different reason — such as keeping a baby bump on the DL! That’s exactly what @thebravomom was suggesting at least!

The TikTok user, who has already deleted her viral video, revealed her source claimed Raquel has “been hiding out” in Tucson, Arizona with her grandmother. Sounds like the kind of thing someone might do to keep a pregnancy a secret! It’s an inneresting theory… but before you start preparing for the chaos of a Scandoval scamp, reps are already denying the rumors!

Several sources assured ET on Tuesday that “Raquel is not pregnant.” One added:

“People need to stop listening to unknown people on social media. Raquel has been away seeking help at a mental health treatment facility, not in hiding.”

A second insider said these “rumors need to stop so everyone can heal and move forward.”

Tom and Raquel are both trying to do their best to move on from this mess right now, at least publicly. While Raquel has been working on her mental health, a confidant confirmed she dumped Tom last week after their months-long affair was revealed in March. He just wasn’t the one after all!

The Messenger, who was first to report on the split, said a source told them the TomTom co-owner’s “relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he’s focusing on his music.” They added:

“He’s about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he’s struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it’s one day at a time.”

That said, not everyone believes they’re really done, including Ariana Madix. On Watch What Happens Live last week, the reality star revealed Raquel has been sending Tom letters from her treatment facility. So who knows if they’ve really called it quits! Perhaps the VPR reunion will help clarify where the couple stands. We’re bound to get some good scoop!

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s team has been hard at work shutting down various other rumors this week, including the speculation that he is dating influencer Karlee Hale, with whom he’s been spending time in Texas. They’re supposedly just friends. Thoughts? Did you think the pregnancy rumor was true? Let us know (below)!

