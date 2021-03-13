Vanessa Hudgens Has This Whole 'Baseball Player's Girlfriend' Thing Down Perfectly! So Cute!

Vanessa Hudgens is fast becoming a Pittsburgh Pirates fan, and it’s all because of her beloved new beau, Cole Tucker!

The High School Musical alum was down in Bradenton this week watching her man in spring training games for the Buccos, and judging by her Instagram Stories, she had plenty to cheer about!

Related: Twitter Calls Vanessa Out Over Scotland Travel Pics In The Middle Of A Pandemic!

On Friday afternoon, the Christmas movie queen posted this video (screenshotted below) on her IG Stories, showing Tucker hitting a double down the right-field line in a big league game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

As you can see, he had a nice hit while she was there in attendance:

Love it!

We remember how cute Tucker had been earlier this spring in his public comments about Hudgens, and now seeing this it’s clear their connection continues. You love to see it!

BTW, if Cole doubles every time Vanessa is in attendance, she’d better start going to a lot of games this summer, because that would make him one of the best players in baseball. LOLz!!

[Image via Vanessa Hudgens/Instagram]