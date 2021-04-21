Vanessa Hudgens Reveals She Met Her 'Perfect' Boyfriend Cole Tucker In The Most 2020 Way Possible -- On Zoom!

We’ve heard of love at first sight, but we didn’t realize it applied to video chat!

2020 was a slog for all of us, but Vanessa Hudgens definitely had a hell of a time. It began with ending her nearly nine-year relationship with Austin Butler, and soon after, she became the poster child for bad celebrity responses to the coronavirus pandemic. Somehow, though, she managed to turn it around when she started dating baseball player Cole Tucker — and the way they met put a perfect bow on her 2020.

She explained to Entertainment Tonight:

“Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes. Zoom, you’ve got to love it.”

Zoom was basically the defining app of 2020 (aside from TikTok), so it makes a sort of cosmic sense that’s how the Disney alum nabbed her new man. She went on to share:

“He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

The couple have only been dating for a few months now, but it seems like things are getting pretty serious. The actress showed up in the stands for spring training, and the 24-year-old even dropped the L-word in an interview:

“I’ve got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome. I love her.”

Seems like the couple that virtually meditates together, stays together! Wishing them lots of happiness.

