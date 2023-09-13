Surprise! This Virginia Political Candidate Does Internet Porn With Her Husband!

A Democrat hoping to be elected this cycle to the Virginia House of Delegates was revealed to ALSO be an online porn performer! Wild!

Susanna Gibson is a 40-year-old nurse practitioner in the Richmond area. She has a husband and two young children, and she’s running to represent District 57 as a Democrat in the state’s House of Delegates. And she also has a history of doing online porn with her husband, according to the Washington Post and others.

Whoa!!

According to WaPo, the nurse practitioner hosted at least a dozen live webcam sex shows in which she and her husband were intimate for a camera that streamed to the site Chaturbate. Those shows were later posted on a publicly-accessible porn archive on the adult website Recurbate a couple months after Gibson announced her candidacy for the District 57 seat last July.

Per the New York Post, Gibson and her husband performed sex acts while accepting “tips” from audience members who tuned into the NSFW streaming shows. Interestingly, the New York Post also claims Gibson “maintained” her presence on Chaturbate even after announcing her candidacy last summer. That outlet asserts she allegedly shared “at least one” adult-themed picture of herself to the cam site in August of last year. Bold!

In total, Gibson had nearly 6,000 Chaturbate followers during her time on the site. Per the NYP, she would ask for more virtual “tokens” worth money in exchange for streaming “private” sex acts and shows. We mean, yeah, that sounds like how it works. We’ve heard.

Obviously, with Gibson hoping to win a major election in a key state, the news of her streaming history is BIG. She delivered a strong statement to the Washington Post when queried about her porn past, saying:

“[The leak] is an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family. It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me. My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

That “sex crime” commentary isn’t just idle talk, either. It remains to be seen whether the re-posted Chaturbate videos could possibly violate Virginia’s revenge porn law. Gibson’s attorney Daniel P. Watkins believes they do. To WaPo, he cited a separate 2021 case in which a Virginia Appeals Court ruled it was illegal for a man to secretly record his girlfriend during sex — even though that video wasn’t shared with anyone else.

For Watkins, if that 2021 incident was illegal, then surely this unsettling action — posting Gibson’s private chat room videos for the whole world to see — must violate the Commonwealth’s revenge porn law. …Right?! He told the DC-based newspaper:

“We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement.”

Damn…

Gibson’s opponent in this election, which will be held November 7, is Republican challenger David Owen. A former home builder, Owen faced no primary challenger. Gibson already won a hard-fought battle in the Dem primary in that district over Bob Shippee. Now, it looks like she’s up for the battle of her political life over these next two months.

Based on her statement (above), the wife-and-mother’s Republican opponents are going all-in on trying to shame her for this. Not a surprise.

Sure, it’s a wild story. No denying that! But don’t her positions on the issues matter far more than what she (legally and consensually!) does in the bedroom with her hubby?? And to that end, only her qualifications matter: career, family, motivations to help society. Is it really so important whether she has sex on camera?! As far as sex scandals go in the modern era, this is actually pretty tame. We mean, there’s a sitting Congressman who was being investigated for underage sex trafficking, a president who was found by a judge and jury to have committed rape…

