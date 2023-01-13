TikTok Foodie Waffler69 Dead At 33

Beloved TikTok foodie Waffler69 has tragically passed away.

The influencer, whose real name is Taylor LeJeune, is believed to have suffered a heart attack according to what his brother Clayton told TMZ. The sibling said Taylor was experiencing discomfort and called his mom, but as his pain progressed he called an ambulance. Emergency services rushed him to a local hospital from his Louisiana home, but unfortunately he died at the hospital.

He was only 33 years old. So, so sad.

Clayton revealed Taylor’s dad and grandfather suffered with a genetic heart condition, which he believes may have been passed down and ultimately taken his brother’s life. He also has opened a GoFundMe to help cover medical and cremation costs. The caption reads:

“Hey guys, this is Clayton, Taylor’s brother … If he has touched your heart in someway, Me and my family would appreciate it. This has been insane to see how many people truly loved my brother besides my small circle of family. thank you so much.”

If you’d like to donate to the family, you can click here.

Taylor was most known for eating crazy and nostalgic foods, even putting them on top of a VHS tape for some extra throwback. One of his fan-favorite videos featured him eating some Addams Family promotional cereal that dated back to 1991. He’s been making content for 16 years and blew up on the shortform video platform with 1.7 million followers and an impressive 32.8 million likes.

Our hearts are with his family and loved ones. He will be dearly missed. May he rest in peace.

