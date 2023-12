We just bought a cute rug and an even cuter ottoman and can’t wait to start putting away all our stuff!!! THANK YOU @ClosetFactoryVegas for being so easy to work with and quick! We had to do all the closets in our new house after we closed and got the keys because the builder wanted an OFFENSIVE amount of money to do them during construction. We said HELL NO! We’re not about wasting my hard-earned cash like that!