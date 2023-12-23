Nick & Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Dead At 41

Another tragedy has rocked the Carter family.

According to TMZ, Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, passed away in Florida on Saturday morning. She was 41. It is unknown how Bobbie died at this time. However, her mom, Jane Carter, confirmed the news, telling the outlet in a statement:

“I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private.”

She continued:

“[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight year old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother.”

Heartbreaking. Perezcious readers will recall that Bobbie had appeared on the family’s E! reality show House of Carters. She then served as a wardrobe stylist and makeup artist during her brother Aaron’s tours in the early 2000s. But in recent years, she remained out of the spotlight. The outlet reported that she struggled with addiction over the years.

Her death marks the latest tragedy in the Carter family. Last year, Aaron died after drowning in a bathtub due to the effects of difluoroethane and alprazolam. Leslie Carter also passed away in 2012 from an overdose.

At this time, neither Nick or Angel Carter have spoken out about their sibling’s death. Our hearts go out to the Carter family at this time. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

