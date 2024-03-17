Wayne Brady Opens Up About ‘The Biggest Misconception’ Of Being Pan!

Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality.

On Thursday night, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? alum spoke with People about identifying as pansexual and the “biggest misconception” that comes along with it. He told the outlet on the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards red carpet:

“I think the biggest misconception … is that people think you’re an indecisive bisexual. It’s, like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.”

Related: Royal Family Celebrates First Ever Lesbian Wedding!

He continued:

“What the definition basically boils down to is regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re nonbinary, if you’re trans. I don’t care. It’s the person, which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving. So, I win.”

He added that he, himself, even “had to do research” to learn more about his sexuality. Watch his interview (below):

The 51-year-old initially came out as pansexual last August, describing his sexuality to People as “bisexual — with an open mind.” Clearly he’s refined that definition!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]