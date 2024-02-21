Royal Family Celebrates First Ever Lesbian Wedding!

The British royal family has officially celebrated its first lesbian wedding!

Ellen Lascelles — who is the great-great-granddaughter of King George V and the niece of David Lascelles, 8th and current Earl of Harewood — married her Australian girlfriend Channtel “Chan” McPherson in a glamorous outdoor ceremony Down Under. According to DailyMail.com on Tuesday, the wedding was held in Byron Bay Hinterland in New South Wales, Australia this week. The couple sealed their union with a kiss in front of a homemade banner that read, “Here Come The Brides.” Cute!

The couple were joined by their three kids — Ellen’s son Jack and daughter Penny from her relationship with an Australian ex-boyfriend, and Chan’s daughter Raff. It was also a remarkably laid-back ceremony compared to the aristocrat’s parents, who married at St James’s Palace with George VI and his wife, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, in attendance.

But for Ellen, it was the perfect day, she said per the outlet:

“Channtel and I surrounded ourselves with almost all of our favourite people in the world and had the funniest, hottest, most love-filled day I could ever imagine.”

Her son also wrote “an amazing Acknowledgement of Country” to express his gratitude and respect to the Arakwal people whose Bundjalung land “we were lucky enough to be married on,” she added:

“And Penny and Raff were just a couple of little dream girls dressed in white.”

Awww! So sweet! See photos from the wedding HERE.

The ladies got engaged on New Year’s Day in 2023. While they are the first lesbian wedding in the fam, they are not the first same-sex marriage. That honor goes to Lord Ivar Mountbatten (great-nephew of Lord Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten) and his husband James Coyle in 2018. Still an amazing step forward for the monarchy! Many congrats to the happy couple!!!

[Image via Ellen Lascelles/Instagram.]