The Wendy Williams Show Will Be Officially Canceled -- Sherri Shepherd Show To Premiere This Fall: REPORT

If this is to be believed, it would seem things have come to an end for The Wendy Williams Show.

Per a new report published late Sunday, Wendy Williams‘ time on TV will soon wrap up — at least with her current gig — as the star’s eponymous daytime TV talk show is allegedly all set to be officially canceled in June.

Related: Wendy ‘Strenuously Denies’ All Allegations About Her Health Following Bank Troubles

Production sources dished the details of the apparent forthcoming cancellation to LoveBScott, who reported that the New Jersey native’s TV run is officially set to end at the end of the show’s 13th season this summer.

Furthermore, per those same production sources, Sherri Shepherd will reportedly step into the void left by Wendy’s cancellation with a new show to debut this fall. Of course, Shepherd is the one who has been replacing Wendy on air for quite a while. This new alleged show would seem to make that arrangement more official, and the transition theoretically somewhat more smooth for all.

The source explained how it went down in a production meeting (below):

“The producers informed everyone that the [Wendy Show] was being canceled at the end of June. Then in the next breath they hired everyone to work on the new Sherri show.”

We’ve previously pondered that this was coming, of course. So on some level it’s not that much of a surprise. But still, this would be the end of an era! The report further notes that Shepherd’s new show is titled The Sherri Shepherd Show — at least for now. We’ll see in time if that working title becomes set in stone.

Related: Wendy Regains Access To Her Money After Judge Grants Restraining Order Against Bank

At this point, insiders further claim that Wendy no longer has access to her show’s social media accounts. So it makes sense that she’s been active on her own new Instagram account recently. Gotta re-direct the narrative, we suppose! As far as her ouster is concerned, the insider her reports that execs have been “trying to end her show” and “find a suitable replacement” for a while now, with Wendy supposedly “checked out for quite some time.”

The source explained more, alleging this about the 57-year-old star’s behavior amid apparent health problems (below):

“[Wendy] had become somewhat unbearable, having tantrums and throwing things at people. Basically, the consensus among the crew is that she didn’t wanna be there anymore. Her illnesses may have exacerbated that feeling.”

Whoa!

That’s… something. For now, it’s uncertain whether Wendy will return to host her show again before it all reportedly ends in a few months. Whatever happens, we continue to wish for good health and happiness for the longtime TV and radio personality!

[Image via Jeff Grossman/WENN/The Wendy Williams Show/YouTube]