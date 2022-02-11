Wendy Williams just scored a legal victory over her bank.

The daytime TV host was just granted a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo, with a judge ordering the bank to “reopen any frozen accounts or assets” in the star’s name, and grant her “access to any and all accompanying statements” along with her money.

Of course, as we’ve been reporting, the 57-year-old talk show host previously claimed Wells denied her access “to her financial assets for weeks without providing her or her counsel with adequate explanation or evidence to support its decision.”

Williams’ bank had been concerned that the star was potentially “the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” and froze her accounts to sort the situation out. Williams’ financial advisor at Wells Fargo asserted they had “recently witnessed telltale signs of exploitation, including her own expressed apprehensions, but also upon other independent third-parties who know her well and share these concerns.”

Now, though, all that has come to an end — at least temporarily. According to legal docs uncovered by ET, the restraining order lifts limits on Williams’ accounts and allows her to “make payments on outstanding debts and other financial obligations.”

Wells also sent a letter to the court on the matter this week, noting (below):

“[The bank] is open to arranging with [Williams’] counsel to release funds directly to the creditors to pay outstanding amounts that have been historically and regularly paid from the accounts in question, such as employee salaries, utilities and the like. … the Guardianship Part will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that the petitioner’s affairs are being properly handled.”

And yet for now, at least, Williams has regained access to her funds as outlined by the order.

The two sides will next hash out a long-term plan in a future court hearing, should things come to that.

