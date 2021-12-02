Wendy Williams Says She's ‘Doing Fabulous’ While Being Treated For Serious Health Issues

Wendy Williams doesn’t want you to worry about her!

As we reported, the daytime diva has been taking an extensive hiatus from her eponymous talk show as she deals with major health issues. It’s been said the host has been so unwell, she was confined to a wheelchair for a time, while other sources claimed she’s suffering from early onset dementia — which her younger brother recently dismissed as false.

Although the world still has many questions about Wendy’s condition, the media personality wanted fans to know she’s doing “fabulous” and is staying in good spirits as she gets treatment.

Related: Is Sherri Shepherd Permanently Replacing Wendy Williams?!

In a clip published on Wednesday by The Shade Room, the 57-year-old was seen exiting a Miami wellness center barefoot as she held onto her driver. As they approached her vehicle, the star ignored a question about her show being canceled — seeing as the program is still filming with a rotating roster of guest hosts — but responded to a pap who said, “everyone does hope you feel better,” by saying:

“Thank you!”

As she entered her SUV in a Versace robe, Wendy spoke in the third person to cameras, adding:

“Wendy is doing fabulous.”

She then promised fans “much more Wendy stuff” before heading off. Watch the clip (below).

Wishing her a speedy recovery!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]