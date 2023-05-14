What Led To Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin’s Divorce!

Is this the reason why Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin suddenly split?!

In case you missed it, it came out last week that the pair were getting a divorce after four years of marriage. The 31-year-old actress filed the paperwork on Thursday, listing their date of separation as September 1, 2022. Innerestingly enough, though, that date is BEFORE Jeremy won a Golden Globe for his performance in The Bear. During his acceptance speech in January, he professed his love for Addison, saying:

“Addison Timlin. I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do. Thank you for everything you’ve done.”

Their breakup was so unexpected, especially since the 32-year-old actor has gushed about his estranged wife recently, that many cannot help but wonder what happened! Why did Addison unexpectedly pull the plug on their marriage? Well, we finally have some answers!

A source told Entertainment Tonight on Friday that the former couple “were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce,” adding:

“They were attempting to work things out, but things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split.”

Hmm. Jeremy has yet to address the breakup news. But Addison took to Instagram on Sunday (AKA Mother’s Day) to lament about being a “single mom” now to her two kids, Ezer and Dolores, writing:

“Being a single mom is not how I pictured it. It is so f**king hard. It is all out covered in s**t crying on the floor kick you in the shins screaming with no sound coming out hard. Its not the natural order of things. It can be exhausting but more than anything it can just be so lonely. when something magical happens and you have to tell yourself ‘don’t forget this’ because theres no witness by your side. It’s so painful. But just like everything with motherhood the lows are demolished by the staggering heights. To live with young children is an eyes wide open, wondrous and joyful place to be, it’s to be surrounded by a daily expression of their authentic selves and I wonder if without their example I would have been able to do the same.”

Addison continued:

“My hope for all mothers is that the expansive, unconditional, without fear or judgement love we offer our children can be turned towards ourselves as much as possible. We need it. Knowing what is best for you is easy if you can get quiet enough- doing what is best for you can seem impossible- but it’s not. Im feeling so peaceful today and so deeply in love with my children, being a mom is the only thing I’ve ever wanted and being theirs is just the luckiest most remarkable thing on the planet. Doing it alone has given me more strength and more empathy and more tears than anything else in my life ever has.”

She then went on to thank those who’ve helped her over these past few months, saying:

“So thank you to everyone that has helped me in these last 9 months, the moms who picked my kid up from school in an emergency, play dates that made weekends feel a little less like climbing a small mountain, crying in my car, urgent care centers, frozen 1 and 2, and my little man JJ, Kraft mac and cheese, dry shampoo, ice cream, lollipops, goldfish, pirates booty, pull ups, crocs, soap & water, neighbors, my friends, my family, and if you turned and said to me ‘I’ve got you’ Oof. It feels good. Happy Mother’s Day ya’ll.”

What ever “trust issues” they were experiencing must have been serious enough for her to file for divorce! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Addison Timlin/Instagram]