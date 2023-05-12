The Bear Star Jeremy Allen White's Wife Addison Timlin Files For Divorce!

Whoa! What happened?!

America fell in love with Jeremy Allen White amid his role as a troubled chef on the acclaimed FX series The Bear. But with that meteoric rise in his career has apparently come the downfall of his relationship.

According to a surprise report from TMZ Thursday night, the Golden Globe winner’s wife, actress Addison Timlin, filed for divorce earlier in the day, after nearly four years of marriage! Not only that, the couple have known one another since way back in 2008, when they met filming the movie Afterschool. It’s unclear exactly how long the private couple have been dating, but it may have been as early as 2013 based on their public statements. That’s 10 YEARS together! The couple have two children, 4-year-old Ezer and 2-year-old Dolores, making the abrupt split even sadder.

Related: Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann ‘Avoiding Each Other’ While Living In Same House!

Like we said, this seems to have come out of nowhere. Just a few months ago, Jeremy was gushing about his family to InStyle, saying in August of last year:

“I feel like in a lot of ways, they’re teaching me all the time how to be better: how to be better to them; how to be better to my wife, my friends, my parents, my sister. I think I’ve been ready to domesticate for a long time, and I’m so happy to be in the house all the time with them.”

And in January he was professing his love for the Odd Thomas star during his Globes acceptance speech, saying:

“I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all that you do, thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

What happened?! What caused Addison to pull the plug so quick? There’s no sign from her filing, but it must have been pretty serious… We’ll keep you up to date if we hear anything more…

[Image via FX/YouTube/Apega/WENN.]