Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down On Her The View Comments That The Holocaust Was ‘Not About Race'

Whoopi Goldberg is once again at the center of controversy.



In case you may not recall, the 67-year-old host made some ignorant comments on The View in February, saying that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man” that involved “two white groups of people.” Her comments were quickly slammed on social media. The non-profit organization Stop Antisemitism even called her out, tweeting at the time:

“Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg. 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. How dare you minimize our trauma and suffering!”

Following the backlash, she issued an apology on the show, saying:

“I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

However, she was still suspended from the ABC show for two weeks. And months after the controversy, it appears Whoopi has not learned from her mistakes, as she defended what she said on The View once again! In a new interview with The Times of London published on Saturday, the actress’ controversial comments came up — despite the interviewer Janice Turner being told before the conversation not to discuss the daytime talk show. When the reporter noted that the Nazis believed the Holocaust was about race, Whoopi responded:

“Yes, but that’s the killer, isn’t it? The oppressor is telling you what you are. Why are you believing them? They’re Nazis. Why believe what they’re saying?”

She then doubled down on her controversial remarks, saying the Holocaust “wasn’t originally” about race:

“Remember who they were killing first. They were not killing racial; they were killing physical. They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective. And then they made this decision. It doesn’t change the fact that you could not tell a Jew on a street. You could find me. You couldn’t find them. That was the point I was making. But you would have thought that I’d taken a big old stinky dump on the table, butt naked.”

Wow. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

[Image via The View/YouTube]