Rebel Wilson Shares Swimsuit Thirst Trap -- And Her Ex Jacob Busch Reacts!!

Sucked right back in.

Rebel Wilson’s been feeling herself ever since tackling her “Year of Health” — as she should!! And now a new upload of sexy swimsuit pictures appears to have her ex Jacob Busch running back to her!

After celebrating July 4 on the open ocean with a group of friends, the Pitch Perfect star took a moment to snap some revealing selfies on the bow of a boat. Posing in a seafoam green suit while also suggestively biting a rope, the comedienne mused:

“I’m stronger up against the ropes ”

Yup, now you see what we mean! She was looking GOOD! Her Anheuser-Busch heir ex certainly agreed since he commented on the upload with a pair of fire emojis! See the proof (below)!

Um, what the heck does this mean?! Could the businessman be vying for his girl back?

Maybe…. maybe not. After all, Rebel was caught leaving a pair of the same emojis in the comment section of Jacob’s hot shirtless photo just last week. Perhaps the 29-year-old was returning the kind gesture?

Even weeks after their breakup — which happened in February — Jacob was gushing about the actress on her birthday in a very public Instagram Story post! So, they may not have found their happily ever after together, but they definitely formed a solid friendship during their nearly year-long romance.

Since then, the Isn’t It Romantic lead has celebrating losing 60 pounds on her weight loss journey, reached her goal of 165 pounds, and made sustainable changes to her lifestyle that will finally let her remain in charge of her eating habits! Incredibly inspiring!

Sadly, this last year came with its heartbreak, too. While we don’t know the details, the Bridesmaids alum admitted to getting terrible news amid her fertility journey. In an emotional IG post at the time, she reflected:

“I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

It’s unclear what has become of those health challenges, but it is clear there has been some light shining on the rest of the 41-year-old’s life. Which just leads us to wonder… is this former lover sending signals or are they just on seriously good terms after their split? Let us know your best guesses in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

