Will Smith Says There Was 'Never Infidelity' In Marriage Despite Jada Pinkett Smith 'Entanglement' Confession

Huh?!

Is Will Smith walking back what was admitted on his epically honest episode of Red Table Talk? Or is he moving the goalposts when it comes to defining “infidelity”?

As our readers will undoubtedly be familiar with, Will joined Jada Pinkett Smith on her hit Facebook Watch talk show in which they finally publicly addressed the rumors they had an open relationship. Instead, they revealed they had separated for a time around 2016! And it was during that period Jada had a relationship — she famously dubbed it an “entanglement” before Will made her say the R word — with another man, August Alsina. The word had been going around previously that Will had given his “permission” to Alsina to hook up with his wife. But this new wrinkle made it clear they were on a break — and as Friends fans know, that means it doesn’t count.

Or does it?

Well, Will is apparently #TeamRoss because as far as he’s concerned it was NOT cheating! During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, he said to Gayle King of the affair:

“There’s never been infidelity in our marriage. Never. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever.”

So inneresting. He doesn’t consider it cheating but he also says the relationship wasn’t open. The only interpretation left that makes sense is that he considers everything that happens during separation to be fair game.

The fact he’s fine with what happened while he and Jada were separated — because of their open communication over it — is actually really mature and healthy. And the Oscar nominee thinks so, too! That’s why he’s willing to talk about it all in public after keeping all of this behind closed doors for so long!

He explained to Gayle:

“I have decided that chatter about my life can be of benefit to people. I think that chatter is the first stage to having a real conversation and being able to truly explore if some of the things in your heart are loving or poisonous.”

Seems like it’s all “loving” recently for Will and Jada! See the whole interview (below)!

What do YOU think of Will’s hindsight take on Jada’s “entanglement” with another guy? Do YOU still consider it infidelity if you were on a break??

[Image via Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch.]