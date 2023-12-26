Jada Pinkett & Will Smith Spend Holidays Together After Year Of Marriage Confessions!

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are determined to make it work!

On Monday, Will took to Instagram to share some fun holiday photos with his followers for Christmas alongside his wife! In the adorable pics, the whole Smith family — including their kiddos Willow and Jaden, Will’s ex Sheree Zampino and their shared son Trey, and of course Red Table Talk star Adrienne Banfield-Norris, AKA Gammy, — are all dressed up in their best Xmas apparel and sharing a laugh during a family photoshoot.

Related: Will’s Former Assistant Claims He Walked In On The Star With Duane Martin?!

Will wore a white, curly wig with some sparkly silver sunglasses, while his lady kept things more elf-like with a green drawstring hoodie and a bobble beanie with “Jada Claus” wrote in glittery print across the front. Willow donned a green sweater with her dad’s face on it and a Christmas tree hat, and Jaden was the “chimney” of the group, with a matching red sweater and brick hat atop his head. Gammy joined in with a Snoopy sweater, Sheree wore a Grinch top, and Trey kept it cozy with a black holiday long sleeve.

Ch-ch-check out the festive pics (below):

Too cute!

We love to see the Smiths getting along and having fun! Especially after their crazy year…

This photoshoot of course comes in the wake of Jada’s memoir Worthy — and the promo tour she went on this year. For like a month straight, it felt like she was giving another confession about the Smiths’ marriage.

But it surprisingly ended with the couple being closer than ever. She even explained on The Drew Barrymore Show last month how her marriage was saved by that infamous Oscars slap — and that they’d be “staying together forever”. Looks like all is working out in that regard. Sweet!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN]