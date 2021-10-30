Will Smith Reveals He 'Considered Suicide' In Surprisingly Powerful Documentary Trailer

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Will Smith got candid about his mental health, revealing that he once contemplated suicide.

On Friday, the 53-year-old actor dropped the trailer for his upcoming YouTube docuseries, The Best Shape Of My Life, which follows his journey as he attempts to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks while finishing up his first memoir. He said in the video:

“When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically, but mentally I was somewhere else. I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself.”

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits It’s ‘Hard’ To Maintain Good Sex Life With Will Smith

The trailer then cuts to Smith sitting beside several of his family members — including his children Trey Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith — and talking about how he struggled with suicidal thoughts:

“That was the only time in my life that I ever considered suicide.”

It’s unclear when the Aladdin star was experiencing this — but we assume that he plans on opening up more about that time of his life in the documentary and possibly his memoir. Towards the end, Smith went on to read a powerful excerpt from his book to his family that expressed:

“What you’ve come to understand as Will Smith, the alien-annihilating MC, bigger-than-life movie star, is largely a construction, a carefully crafted and honed character designed to protect myself, to hide myself from the world. To hide the coward.”

It seems like everyone will be seeing a whole new side of Will Smith based on this vulnerable and emotional trailer. You can take a look at the clip (below):

[Image via WENN/Avalon]