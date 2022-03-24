Woman Brutally Attacked By Her Own Pit Bull -- And It Was Captured On Elevator Camera As She Tried To Flee!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A young dog owner was captured fighting for her life after her pet pit bull brutally attacked her!

According to local outlet La Opinion, a 25-year-old woman was captured on security footage last Thursday fleeing to the lobby of her apartment building while her dog savagely attacked her (not the dog pictured above). The incident took place in an apartment complex in the Prados del Este neighborhood of Cúcuta, Colombia. The unnamed victim was tying her shoes in her bedroom when her 4-year-old dog suddenly set its sights on her.

Since she was alone in her apartment, she decided to get out into the hallway in hopes of help arriving, a source told the outlet:

“Her reaction was to crawl to the door and go out into the hallway, hoping a neighbor would help her.”

Unfortunately, nobody came out to her rescue so she made her way to the elevator. At this point, the dog was on top of her with its teeth sunk inside her arm. In the security footage, she was spotted shimmying into the elevator while the dog — still bitting onto her arm — was seen violently shaking its head, as if trying to rip apart her flesh.

She managed to sit up and click an elevator button. Blood began to smear all over making it clear that the pet was causing real damage. On why she chose to get into the elevator, the source revealed:

“When the animal jumped on her, the only thing she thought was that if she stayed on the 5th floor, no one was going to rescue her.”

Thankfully, the dog did let go of her arm while in the elevator, though it was still determined to keep attacking her. She managed to push her way into the lobby once the doors opened. According to Major Arley Dávila of the Metropolitan Police of Cúcuta, the dog released its owner once she escaped into the foyer. Those interested in the video can watch it below, but beware that it is very graphic:

Meu Deus s na Colômbia está mulher sofre um ataque de Pit Bull! pic.twitter.com/rdmpM5eNDV — Margoberndpin???????????????????????? (@Margo06971686) March 20, 2022

Terrifying!

The young woman was eventually able to reach a relative who took her to the Erasmo Meoz University Hospital. Dávila noted on Saturday:

“She has fractures in two fingers of her right hand, a phalanx on her left. She is still hospitalized and pending transfer to a clinic for a medical procedure.”

It’s unclear what her condition is today.

This attack seems to be a surprise for those familiar with the dog. Neighbors told the publication that it never showed any signs of aggression, though the duo had only been living in the building for four months. The owner would also always put a muzzle on the animal when taking it on a walk or bringing it to any common areas in the building.

Authorities have investigated the dog’s living conditions. The pit bull is currently in the care of the Zoonosis Center of Health Secretariat of Cúcuta. It will undergo a ten-day behavioral analysis to determine its fate. Wow.

We’re so glad to know that the owner will be okay. What a scary, scary situation!

