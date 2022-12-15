Woman Held Captive As Sex Slave For Weeks By Terrifying Man With 'Monster' Teeth

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

It sounds like the newest up-and-coming horror movie, but it was all too real for this Michigan woman…

Michael Barajas (pictured above) was driving along a Genesee County road when he approached a woman on the sidewalk during the week of Thanksgiving. According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, the man offered the unnamed 22-year-old food, warmth, and a shower as she had been recently kicked out of her home. She took Barajas up on his offer and agreed to go home with him. Harrowingly, this would be the last time anyone would see her for weeks…

Once at his place, per WNEM, the man barricade the young woman in his home and didn’t allow her to leave. The locks on all the doors and windows were screwed tightly shut so she had no means of escape. It’s then reported the 36-year-old tied her to a bed and allowed multiple people to rape and traffic her. Most disturbingly, Barajas reportedly threatened to “rip out” the victim’s throat with his “monster” teeth that had been filed to points (pictured above) and forced her to call him “daddy”.

Just sickening…

The brave woman attempted to flee the residence on multiple occasions, once being “shot at” while she ran out the front door. Another time, she suffered a medical emergency related to pregnancy during her attempt. Sadly, she was brought back inside each time as her torture continued, but when she had to be rushed to Hurley Medical Center, the employees very well may have saved her life.

Nurses attending to the anonymous woman noticed she showed signs of abuse and immediately contacted the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) on December 8 — weeks after she was first kidnapped. Luckily the police were able to arrest Barajas the same day and he was arraigned on December 11.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges including human trafficking, kidnapping, assault, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and possession of methamphetamine, according to the outlet. He is being held on a $245,000 bond and is due back in court for his heinous alleged crimes on December 22.

Law enforcement are still searching for the other accomplices who abused the woman and are urging anyone with information related to the case to contact the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at (810) 257-3422.

Such a terrifying and downright stomach-churning situation. We’re sending light to the victim and we hope she gets the justice she deserves.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Genesee County Sheriff’s Office]