Mayhem Breaks Out On Melrose Ave As Woman Gets Stabbed In Broad Daylight Over Nike Shoe Release!

A woman was just stabbed in broad daylight at a Foot Locker in Los Angeles — all because some sneakers were being released.

According to TMZ, there was a line out the door of the retail company’s store on Melrose Ave. to grab the new Nike Dunks that dropped on Wednesday. An eyewitness told the outlet that someone had jumped the line at one point, and when two women confronted him about cutting, he suddenly started beating both of them. The situation then escalated to the point where the unidentified person actually stabbed one of them!

What the f**k?!

In a video obtained by TMZ, it appeared the woman was stabbed in the abdomen. She was soon rushed to the hospital by ambulance, and her condition is unknown at this time. Meanwhile, the suspect drove off in a Hyundai. The outlet reported that it is unknown whether the suspect has been caught by police or not. You can take a look at the video from TMZ HERE.

Sadly, this is not even the first violent attack of late in the area. As you may know, UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer was stabbed to death while working in a nearby furniture store last month. A homeless man, Shawn Laval Smith, has since been arrested and charged with her murder. Since her death, uproar against Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón has increased, with countless concerned citizens growing more tired of his soft-on-crime policies.

We are really hoping the woman in Wednesday’s attack makes a full recovery.

