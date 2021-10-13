Woman Almost Dies From A WEDGIE -- Hear The Tale Of How Tight Jean Shorts Led Her To The ER!

Ever ignored a wedgie during a date? You’re NEVER going to do that again after hearing this poor girl’s scary story!

Sam, a 25-year-old from North Carolina, almost died after wearing a cute pair of high-rise jean shorts on an all-day date three years ago! The young woman is now sharing her traumatizing story on TikTok to help other girls from landing in the ER over a stylish outfit! Taking on a version of the Grace Kelly challenge (which sees users telling wild true stories using Sarah Cothran‘s cover of the song), Sam detailed her wedgie from hell, first teasing:

“Wearing tight shorts on one of my first dates with my bf and having a wedgie for 8 hours. Then having a sore a$$ for a few days.”

Seems normal enough… until strange and painful health concerns began to emerge.

Speaking to BuzzFeed, the viral social media user noted:

“The timeline goes like this: I went on a full day date with this guy I was newly dating, and realized I was wearing very uncomfortable clothes. I chose to ignore it and just enjoy my time. The next day, I felt very sore and then started feeling ill — just not 100%. That night, I noticed that I had a large bump where the chafing had occurred, and as time went on, it started becoming more painful. The pain was isolated to one spot and it felt like a throbbing, stabbing pain.”

Oww!!

The next day, she was treated for a possible “skin infection,” but the antibiotics did not help. Soon things escalated to a very serious level — her body had gone into septic shock!

“The very next morning, I was in septic shock and rushed to the ER by my mom. I was shivering, very breathless, could not walk and had extreme body aches. They admitted me to the ICU, and that’s when I realized this was a bit more serious than I had anticipated.”

Not only was her life on the balance, but she almost lost a piece of her butt. Sam added:

“I was in the ICU for almost four days, where the doctors were debating debridement surgery (basically, cutting off the part of my butt that was infected).”

Holy s**t!!!

Sam was able to keep her ass intact and recover from the sepsis and cellulitis, a bacterial skin infection, without surgery. But after a few days in the ER and a month of rest at home, the issues arose again:

“I was able to recover in the ICU and avoid the surgery. Then I was sent to the ER for three days to fully recover before they sent me home. After I left the hospital, I was told to rest at home for a full month. Unfortunately, the cellulitis came back a month later, and I had to go back to the ER only for a day, where they treated me with antibiotics.”

The shocking TikTok (below) has now surpassed over 8.1 million views. Crazy enough, Sam discovered she wasn’t the only one who has endured an embarrassing and dangerous story like this after rocking a cute fit, she noted:

“Most people were shocked that this could happen, BUT I was extremely surprised at the amount of people saying the same thing happened to them too! I’m happy I made the TikTok, and although it’s extremely scary to have one of the most embarrassing things that has ever happened to me on the internet, it reminds people that we’re all human and experience weird stuff, and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

To investigate the unusual consequences of a long-term wedgie, BuzzFeed contacted Dr. Carmen Fong, MD, a licensed colorectal surgeon in New York City. She claimed these kinds of concerns are very common and often caused by an anorectal abscess, which starts when bacteria get into a cut. Fong shared:

“Anorectal abscesses occur in about 100,000 people each year, but most of us believe this reported number is lower than the actual number, because people often don’t talk about their butt abscesses, or mistake anorectal abscesses for hemorrhoids. I don’t know what Sam’s actual medical diagnosis from her doctors was, but judging from her story, she likely had an anorectal abscess caused by an anal fissure or an anal fistula, both of which are pretty common.”

To avoid any of these life-threatening infections, Dr. Carmen recommended taking warm baths, air-drying the derriere, and wearing loose-fitting clothes and/or underwear. People who are immunocompromised (such as diabetics) should be especially cautious — though Sam insisted she was not immunocompromised, so everyone should be mindful.

The other great way to do that? Stop putting fashion before health, the doctor urged:

“The other thing is, obviously we do a lot of things for fashion, but if something is making you uncomfortable, it’s your body telling you that something isn’t right. I give full permission to pick that wedgie in the middle of even the most amazing date — it’s for your own butt health.”

But has Sam even taken that advice??

Not really. While she’s opted for flowy, cloth shorts since that catastrophe, she hasn’t been able to throw out the infamous jean shorts yet. LOLz! In happy news, the boy Sam was with when this ordeal began was a true gentleman during the fiasco, even visiting her in the hospital and spending the night to take care of her. Aww!! They’ve been together ever since!

Watch the viral vid (below)!

Who knew something so simple could cause so much damage!! Has this ever happened to U, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

