Listen To This: With You!

There’s something about a torch song that is just… universal.

Yahritza Y Su Esencia‘s Soy El Unico translates and imprints, regardless of what language you speak.

The pining in her voice! A deep longing! Melancholia! Love! You hear it all in the powerful vocals!

And those guitars sound so cheery but will cut you!

This band is our new obsession!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Yahritza Y Su Esencia!