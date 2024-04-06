Yellowstone Actor’s Missing Nephew Found Dead Days After Being Named As Suspect In Domestic Violence Case

The search for Cole Brings Plenty has come to a sad end.

According to a press release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, the 27-year-old actor – whose uncle Mo Brings Plenty stars in Yellowstone – has been found dead days after being reported missing. Earlier that day, law enforcement received reports about an unoccupied car in a wooded area of Kansas at around 11:45 a.m. When police went to the scene, they discovered Cole’s body. The cause of death is unknown, and the case is still under investigation, per the statement.

Following the news, the 1923 actor’s father, Joe Brings Plenty, has since spoken out about the loss of his son. He wrote in a statement shared by Mo on Instagram:

“I am deeply saddened to confirm that my son, Cole, has been found and is no longer with us. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone for the prayers and positive thoughts you sent for Cole. We would also like to thank everyone who came to walk beside us as we searched for my son and provided the resources we needed to expand our search areas. I learned this week how many people knew the goodness in Cole’s heart and loved him. During this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy as we process our grief and figure out how we move forward. Please know we appreciate you and appreciate your understanding.”

As we previously reported, Cole was reported missing after he uncharacteristically “missed an appointment with his agent for a TV show.” He was last seen driving his 2005 white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence on Sunday night. Two days later, Mo, his family members, and his Yellowstone co-stars made public pleas for anyone with information about the missing star to come forward. Notably, hours later, the Lawrence Police Department named him as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation.

In a statement released on Facebook, police said they “submitted an affidavit to the District Attorney” for his arrest after an alleged domestic dispute on Easter Sunday. According to authorities, they responded to reports about a female screaming for help at an apartment in Lawrence. But before officers arrived at the scene, Cole fled the residence and left the city “immediately after the incident.” Police named the Into the Wild Frontier star a suspect and claimed to have “probable cause for his arrest.”

Our hearts go out to Mo, Joseph, and their other loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Cole…

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

