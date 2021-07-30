YouTube Star Albert Dyrlund Dead At 22 After Falling Off Mountain While Filming

How awful…

YouTube star Albert Dyrlund has been killed at just 22 years old in a tragic accident while visiting the Italian Alps.

The influencer had gained himself quite a sizable following in his native Denmark and beyond; he had over 235 Instagram followers and 170,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he made vlogs and silly music videos.

Albert was reportedly making a video for his YT channel near the tp of Mount Seceda in Val Gardena, a tourist location high in the mountain range. It’s unclear how it happened, but in the course of filming the young man fell off the mountain, falling about 656 feet to his death.

Related: 3 Dead After Influencer Celebrates Her Birthday With Crazy Dry Ice Stunt In Russia

A rescue helicopter was dispatched immediately, according to reports on Italy’s Rai, but it was too late — there was nothing they could do.

Albert’s mother, Vibe Jørger Jensen, broke the sad news to his followers on Denmark’s TV2, saying:

“We are in great grief, but I would like his fans to know.”

Dyrlund was so popular, even Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his passing to the newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

Fellow Danish YouTube star Rasmus Brohave wrote on Twitter (translated from Danish):

“I’m completely out of it. I am ready to cry and empty of words. I can not understand it. I will forever remember all our memories… Thanks for this time, my friend. Rest in peace.”

Albert was best known for his songs Waffles and Emoji. He had recently even made his own movie, Team Albert. So much potential gone so quickly…

Please, please, PLEASE be careful when filming! That one great shot isn’t worth your life!

[Image via Albert Dyrlund/Instagram.]